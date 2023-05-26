Crash with injuries prompts closure on Florida Turnpike in Sumter County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A crash along the Florida Turnpike on Friday forced part of the roadway to shut down in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 307, resulting in injuries. No information was given on exactly how many were injured in the crash.

Due to the crash, the lanes were shut down, and drivers are being urged to find alternate routes in the meantime, a release shows.

Traffic Alert Florida Turnpike Northbound https://t.co/PsvsnD8EpZ pic.twitter.com/OdhMu1uvOv — Sumter Sheriff FL (@SCSOFL) May 26, 2023

No additional information has been provided at this time.

