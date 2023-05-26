75º

LIVE

Traffic

Crash with injuries prompts closure on Florida Turnpike in Sumter County

Crash happened near mile marker 307

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sumter County, Traffic, Crash
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A crash along the Florida Turnpike on Friday forced part of the roadway to shut down in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 307, resulting in injuries. No information was given on exactly how many were injured in the crash.

Due to the crash, the lanes were shut down, and drivers are being urged to find alternate routes in the meantime, a release shows.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email