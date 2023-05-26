73-year-old Leesburg man killed in crash with pickup truck

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 73-year-old Leesburg man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash when a pickup truck struck his vehicle, according to the police department.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 441 near Perkins Street.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, the 73-year-old, David Reno, was traveling north on US 441 when he was making a left turn onto Perkins Street. A pickup driven by a 22-year-old Leesburg man was traveling south on U.S. 441 when it struck Reno’s car.

Reno was taken to a hospital, where he later died, officials said.

The 22-year-old and his passenger, an 18-year-old Leesburg woman, were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

