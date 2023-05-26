76º

2 children, 2 adults injured in Orange County crash

Wreck occurred on SR-417 near Curry Ford Road, fire officials say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including two children, were injured in an Orange County crash Friday afternoon, according to fire rescue.

The wreck occurred on State Road 417 at Curry Ford Road.

The children were taken to the hospital, one as a trauma alert, crews said. Fire officials added the other two people involved in the crash had to be extricated by rescue crews.

No other information about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved or the extent of the injuries, has been made available.

