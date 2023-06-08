Who is Ajike Owens? Mother of 4 fatally shot by neighbor in Florida had ‘heart of gold’

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A single mother who “lived for her four children,” a team mom for her children’s football/cheerleading teams and a devoted friend are some ways Ajike Owens’ family described the 35-year-old woman who was shot and killed by her neighbor in Ocala.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault in the death of Owens, who sheriff’s officials say she went to Lorincz to talk to her about her interactions with her children.

Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother, said during a news conference that while she gave birth to her, she was not her only mother.

“I shared her with so many people because that’s how special she was. Special. Heart of gold, heart of gold. You may look at her and say she didn’t have much, she had it all. She had love. She had compassion. She had four beautiful children. She raised them to be respectful but most of all, spiritual,” she said.

Dias described her daughter as “full of life” and as having so much love for her children, who range in ages 3 to 12.

“She loved them with all her being. To know her is to know that her kids were everything,” she said.

Owens’ younger brother, Otis Dias, said while growing up he knew she would be a great mother one day.

“She made sure that I was fed, treated correctly by anybody who disrespected me, stuck up for me,” he said during a news conference. “... I do want to keep the children, my niece and my nephews, in everybody’s prayers.”

Owens’ longtime best friend and godmother to her children said “to know her is to love her.”

“Ajike adored her children. She lived and breathed for them, day in and day out. She made sacrifices as a single mom to be there for them in each and every stages of their lives. She would never want to miss a football game, a practice, cheerleading, she was there. They were her world, they were her everything,” she said.

Her family also said there wasn’t “anything that she wouldn’t do for those near and dear to her heart. She often would give to other single mothers that were in similar situations that she’d been in.

A GoFundMe was set up by the family for funeral expenses, education expenses for Owens’ four children and other living expenses. You can donate in the link below.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: