What to know about Susan Lorincz, suspect in shooting of Ocala mother Ajike Owens

OCALA, Fla. – The woman accused of shooting and killing an Ocala mother after a confrontation with the victim’s children appeared before a judge Thursday and is being held without bond.

Susan Lorincz, 58, is accused of manslaughter in the death of Ajike Owens, 35, on June 2.

Here’s what we know so far about Lorincz and the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting, based on the sheriff’s office arrest affidavit, court and sheriff’s office records and her first appearance statements.

Who is Susan Lorincz?

Lorincz has lived in Marion County for 15 years. Records show she had lived in the apartment complex where the shooting took place since at least 2020.

In her first appearance in court, Lorincz told the judge she had an insurance license, had just left a job with United Health Care and was applying for disability.

Records show she does not have a criminal history in Florida prior to the shooting.

Interaction with neighbors

The arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows Lorincz had frequent issues with the children in the neighborhood, not just the children of Ajike Owens.

Neighbors told deputies that Lorincz often insulted children, using racial slurs, for playing in a field near her apartment that she believed to be hers, even though the neighbors said it was a common area for everyone’s use. Children said it was the largest field to play in at the complex.

Neighbors told deputies that in addition to racial slurs, Lorincz would record video of the children on her phone, holding up the middle finger while she did it. One neighbor told deputies that she would no longer allow her children to play outside because of Lorincz’s behavior.

At a news conference with Owens’ family and attorney Ben Crump on Wednesday, another neighbor said people in the complex had complained about Lorincz but were told nothing could be done about her.

Deputies said Lorincz admitted to using racial slurs and other derogatory words toward children in the past.

Several run-ins between Owens, Lorincz

The affidavit and other records show Lorincz had several run-ins with Owens regarding her children playing in the common area over the past year. Calls to the sheriff’s office show Lorincz complained about children trespassing on her property, but it was always determined they had really just been in the common area.

Owens confronted Lorincz about her treatment of the children. In a February 2022 incident, deputies were called out because Lorincz said Owens pulled a metal “no trespassing” sign out of the ground and threw it at her, striking her leg. Owens said she threw the sign down, not at Lorincz.

According to the affidavit, Lorincz told deputies that the children had threatened to kill her and that on the night of the shooting, Owens, while banging on Lorincz’s door, said she was going to kill her.

Witnesses told deputies they never heard Owens say that, but Lorincz maintained she believed that was what Owens was saying.

Lorincz bought the gun a year ago

Lorincz first told deputies that she bought the gun used in the shooting, a Remington .380, a year ago for protection after an incident with Owens. However, according to the affidavit, Lorincz later told deputies that while she and Owens were not friendly, the mother of four had never threatened violence against her.

The affidavit showed Lorincz kept the Remington in a gun case in a trash can in her room, along with another gun.

Researched Stand Your Ground laws

The sheriff’s office delayed arresting Lorincz because of her claims of shooting because she felt in “mortal danger,” which is in line with Florida’s Stand Your Ground laws.

However, when Lorincz told deputies in the second interview that Owens’ actions were not “reasonable or prudent,” deputies asked why Lorincz used those specific words.

That’s when Lorincz admitted to researching self-defense laws as recently as the day of the interview, and “possibly” researching stand-your-ground laws in the past.

Deputies also said Lorincz’s timeline of events contradicted the timeline of calls to 911.

