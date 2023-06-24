Man, woman dead after motorcycle crash into tractor truck, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Two motorcyclists are dead following a crash Friday night involving a tractor truck in Titusville, according to police.

The motorcyclists — a man and a woman, both on the same motorcycle as its main rider and passenger, respectively — were traveling north on Tico Road when they failed to navigate a curve around 11:30 p.m., a statement reads.

Both of the riders were ejected from the motorcycle after the vehicle crossed to the opposite side of the roadway and struck a parked tractor truck that police said was more than 20 feet away from Tico Road at the time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman later died at a hospital, according to the statement. A lone occupant of the tractor truck was not injured, police said.

No other details were shared.

Titusville police are still investigating.

