Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash on A1A in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died and his passenger was left with serious injuries Thursday evening after a crash with a pickup truck that had just wrecked along State Road A1A in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 5:45 p.m. where A1A meets Bay Drive, troopers said. When a southbound SUV came to a stop at the intersection and signaled to turn left onto Bay Drive, a pickup truck traveling behind the SUV struck its rear, a crash report states.

Troopers said the 42-year-old St. Augustine woman driving the pickup failed to see the SUV in time, adding neither she, the 56-year-old Palm Coast woman driving the SUV nor the SUV’s two other occupants suffered injuries. Troopers believe the pickup’s driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The motorcyclists — a 53-year-old man riding with a passenger, a 52-year-old woman, both of St. Augustine — were traveling northbound. As a result of the collision at the intersection, the pickup rotated toward the center line of A1A and struck the motorcycle, troopers said.

The St. Augustine man was pronounced dead at Advent Health Palm Coast and his passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash, troopers said. Both of them were wearing helmets, the report states.

