Palm Coast to close roads for ‘emergency structural repair’ on stormwater pipe

PALM COAST, Fla. – The cross streets of Woodhaven Drive and Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast will be closed on Wednesday as crews replace a faulty pipe, according to a news release from the city.

Officials said work at the cross streets is scheduled from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. as repairs are made by stormwater crews.

The faulty pipe has resulted in unsafe traveling conditions and the emergency structural repair is needed, city officials said.

According to the release, “This is an open-cut project meaning, they will be opening up the road to remove the existing pipes and will result in temporarily shutting down the road, until project completion.”

City officials said the road closure will begin at the intersection of Woodhaven Drive and Pine Lakes Parkway and motorists will be detoured to the southern entrance of Woodhaven Drive and Pine Lakes Parkway to reach the main road of Belle Terre Parkway.

According to the release, the information has been added to the Flagler County GIS road closure map that can be viewed here. Choose Flagler County Road Closures, which also includes all county-wide road closures.

