Man hospitalized after eating bag of cocaine during traffic stop, Flagler deputies say

Still from body camera video showing traffic stop of Leslie Brock, courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff's Office

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital and is set to face charges upon his release after allegedly eating a bag of cocaine during a traffic stop in Flagler County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leslie Brock continued at a 15 mph crawl along an unspecified roadway as a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 11:26 p.m., a news release shows. After Brock finally stopped his vehicle, the deputy reported observing a torn-open baggie on Brock’s lap, as well as bits of white scattered on Brock’s shorts and beard, according to the release.

Brock reportedly refused multiple orders to leave his vehicle, with law enforcement allegedly watching as the baggie fell to the ground once Brock eventually complied.

Brock repeatedly spat out a white substance that tested positive for cocaine, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital in Palm Coast for medical treatment “due to ingesting a large amount of narcotics,” the release shows.

Deputies recommended charges of resisting arrest without violence, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence against Brock pending his release from the hospital, according to the release.

