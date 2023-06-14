Flagler County deputies announce search for woman missing out of Palm Coast

Brittany Cotman, 33, was last seen Monday traveling southbound along US-1 and I-95.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 30s has been reported missing out of the Palm Coast area, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Cotman, 33, was last seen on Monday walking southbound along U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95 in northern Flagler County, according to the sheriff’s office’s Twitter.

Cotman is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, black yoga pants and a cast on her arm. Deputies said Cotman may currently be wearing a purple wig.

Deputies mentioned her current residence was unknown, adding she may be staying in a homeless camp somewhere in the Palm Coast area.

Those who see Cotman or know her location are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (386) 313-4911 regarding case No. 23-56002.

