Seminole County deputies looking for missing, disabled woman

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and disabled woman last heard from on May 26, according to a news release.
Deputies said 29-year-old Ashley Peppard texted family that she was watching a movie with a new friend.
According to the release, Peppard did not take identification, debit card or necessary medications.
If you have information about Peppard’s location, please call the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: