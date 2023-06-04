Seminole County deputies looking for missing, disabled woman

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and disabled woman last heard from on May 26, according to a news release.

Deputies said 29-year-old Ashley Peppard texted family that she was watching a movie with a new friend.

According to the release, Peppard did not take identification, debit card or necessary medications.

If you have information about Peppard’s location, please call the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650.

