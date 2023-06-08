Marion County deputies search for endangered woman missing out of Ocklawaha

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced its search for a woman missing out of Ocklawaha and considered endangered.

Ashley Johnson, 18, was last seen leaving her parents’ home along SE 114th street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. She’s described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having red/auburn hair, a news release shows. Johnson was wearing a red tank top and black shorts when she was last seen, according to the release.

Johnson reportedly performed an act of self harm and ran before law enforcement arrived, the release shows. Law enforcement and Johnson’s family are concerned for her safety due to her actions and mental state, as well as her need for medical attention.

Anyone with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

