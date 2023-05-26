Apopka police search for disabled 72-year-old woman missing for weeks

Jay Ruth Sheppard, 72, was last seen May 9 upon being discharged from Advent Health Apopka.

APOPKA, Fla. – Police in Apopka on Friday announced their search for a 72-year-old woman who was last seen weeks ago at a hospital.

Last contact was made with Jay Ruth Sheppard as she was discharged from Advent Health Apopka on May 9, police said. She is diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s, bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, according to a missing persons flyer.

Sheppard weighs 230 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes, a missing front tooth and moles around her eyes, police said.

Anyone who sees Sheppard or has knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to contact Apopka police by emailing APDCID@Apopka.net or by anonymously calling Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

No other details were shared.

