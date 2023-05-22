74º

Body found in missing woman’s car at Lake Mary dentist office

Deputies responded to Lake Mary Dental following discovery

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Death Investigation, Lake Mary, Seminole County
A body was discovered in a vehicle outside a Lake Mary dentist’s office Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A body was discovered in a vehicle outside a Lake Mary dentist’s office Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found in a vehicle outside Lake Mary Dental — located at 114 Timberlachen Circle — on Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the vehicle belonged to 51-year-old Deanna Cline, who was reported as missing last week.

Deputies said that Cline was last seen on May 9 around 4:30 p.m. leaving her home at 1115 Oak Springs Place.

Video from the scene shows a forensics team inspecting a white SUV. The parking lot of the dentist office appears to be taped off by deputies.

Investigators have not provided any information about the identity of the body or the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

