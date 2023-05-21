78º

Local News

Ocoee police seek tips in 1992 missing person case

Alan Stephen Rosenblum was last seen on May 20, 1992

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Ocoee, Orange County, Cold Case, Crime
According to police, Alan Stephen Rosenblum was last seen by his family in Ocoee on May 20, 1992. (Ocoee Police Department)

Ocoee police marked 31 years since Alan Stephen Rosenblum went missing and took to Twitter to ask the public for tips on Saturday.

According to officers, Rosenblum was last seen by his family in Ocoee on May 20, 1992.

His vehicle was later found abandoned on a remote road near Clendenin, West Virginia, police said in the tweet.

[TRENDING: Florida Gov. DeSantis responds to Disney’s cancelation of Lake Nona project | Rainy season, is that you? Rain chances skyrocket next week | Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department criminal investigations division at 407-905-3161 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email