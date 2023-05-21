Ocoee police seek tips in 1992 missing person case

According to police, Alan Stephen Rosenblum was last seen by his family in Ocoee on May 20, 1992.

Ocoee police marked 31 years since Alan Stephen Rosenblum went missing and took to Twitter to ask the public for tips on Saturday.

His vehicle was later found abandoned on a remote road near Clendenin, West Virginia, police said in the tweet.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department criminal investigations division at 407-905-3161 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Today marks 31 years since #AlanStephenRosenblum went missing. His vehicle was later found in Clendenin, West Virginia. If you have any information which might bring Alan home to his family, call 407-905-3160z. pic.twitter.com/aErzoknRAs — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) May 21, 2023

