‘An act of evil:’ Wife of slain Ocoee man calls for justice a year after shooting

Mugen Pintar was killed on May 15, 2022

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

The wife of Mugen “Chino” Pintar, 33, still fears for her family’s safety one year after her husband was killed in their Ocoee home.

Police said it was on May 15, 2022 that Pintar was shot at the home near Wurst Road, with his family in the house. He was transported to ORMC where he later passed away.

His killer is still on the run.

“I feel sad, I feel bad, and disappointed because I haven’t seen any results about an arrest,” she said.

Pintar’s wife, who did not want to share her name due to safety concerns, said the two were married for 9 years.

Ocoee police said 33-year-old Mugen Pintar was fatally shot on May 15 in the area of Little Aspen Court. (Ocoee Police Department)

Pintar was from Japan and was a barber who also loved to make music.

“You know what it’s like to have my 4-year-old tell me ‘I can’t wait to die so I can see my dad?’” she said.

Pintar’s wife said she has no idea why someone would kill her husband and is asking for the community to come forward with answers.

“I just want the public and the authorities to know to put their part because this was an act of evil towards me and my kids,” she explained.

News 6 reached out to Ocoee Police to find out where the investigation stands.

The department tweeted out this message on Monday that reads:

About the Author:

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

