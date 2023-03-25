Red Cross, Ocoee Fire Department team up to install free fire alarms

Red Cross and the Ocoee Fire Department teamed up to install free smoke alarms in homes that do not have them.

OCOEE, Fla. – The American Red Cross of Central Florida and the Ocoee Fire Department teamed up on Saturday to install free smoke alarms in homes that did not have them.

The campaign called “Sound the Alarm” brought the smoke alarms and fire safety education to residents in Ocoee, according to a news release.

The Red Cross said the campaign was made possible by donations to the Home Fire Program by Hilton Grand Vacations.

The release read in part, “In honor of American Red Cross Month, HGV matched donations dollar-for dollar up to $50,000 to the Red Cross on March 14, to support the organization’s emergency response efforts.”

Nationwide, the program has installed more than 2.5 million free smoke alarms nationwide and made more than 1 million families safer, the Red Cross said.

