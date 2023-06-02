84º

LIVE

Local News

Titusville police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Lillian Bower-Hansman last seen May 26

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Titusville, Missing, Lillian Bower-Hansman
Lillian Bower-Hansman (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The Titusville Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Lillian Bower-Hansman was last seen Friday, May 26.

The girl’s mother told News 6 that her daughter went to Titusville High School last week and hasn’t been seen since.

Lillian was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The FDLE’s website lists her as a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email