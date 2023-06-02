Titusville police search for missing 16-year-old girl

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The Titusville Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Lillian Bower-Hansman was last seen Friday, May 26.

The girl’s mother told News 6 that her daughter went to Titusville High School last week and hasn’t been seen since.

Lillian was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The FDLE’s website lists her as a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: