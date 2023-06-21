78º

Flagler man accused of shoplifting vibrator, condoms from Target

David Romero, 46, faces charges of larceny and petit theft

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County man was arrested after trying to take several strange products from a Target in Palm Coast, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to reports about the Target theft along Moody Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old David Romero trying to back out of a parking spot outside the Target, the sheriff’s office announced in a release.

David Romero, 46 (Flagler County Jail)

The release shows that deputies then tried to take Romero into custody on an arrest warrant out of Putnam County, but as they tried to place him in the patrol car, a pink vibrator fell out of his pants.

Investigators later learned that Romero had stolen the vibrator from Target, along with condoms, personal lubricant, several “sexual enhancement products” and a t-shirt, according to the sheriff’s office.

Romero had been caught on surveillance footage stuffing the items inside tan shapewear he found in the store, deputies said. Then, he picked up a few groceries and paid only for the food before leaving the store — still holding onto the stolen goods, according to the release.

Romero faces one count of petit theft, four counts of larceny and a charge of grand theft in connection to the Putnam County arrest warrant. He is held on a bond of $3,000.

