Flagler man accused of shoplifting vibrator, condoms from Target

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County man was arrested after trying to take several strange products from a Target in Palm Coast, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to reports about the Target theft along Moody Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old David Romero trying to back out of a parking spot outside the Target, the sheriff’s office announced in a release.

David Romero, 46 (Flagler County Jail)

The release shows that deputies then tried to take Romero into custody on an arrest warrant out of Putnam County, but as they tried to place him in the patrol car, a pink vibrator fell out of his pants.

𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 & 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐅𝐮𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐂𝐒𝐎



A Putnam County fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon after shoplifting a series of personal care items from the Target in… pic.twitter.com/Xh0W9ESTUC — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) June 20, 2023

Investigators later learned that Romero had stolen the vibrator from Target, along with condoms, personal lubricant, several “sexual enhancement products” and a t-shirt, according to the sheriff’s office.

Romero had been caught on surveillance footage stuffing the items inside tan shapewear he found in the store, deputies said. Then, he picked up a few groceries and paid only for the food before leaving the store — still holding onto the stolen goods, according to the release.

Romero faces one count of petit theft, four counts of larceny and a charge of grand theft in connection to the Putnam County arrest warrant. He is held on a bond of $3,000.

