Part of South Florida under quarantine after return of invasive giant African land snail

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla, – A quarantine zone was issued for a large chunk of land in South Florida after wildlife officials discovered an invasive giant African land snail that poses a health risk for plants and people.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed the detection of the creature near Miramar in Broward County and issued a quarantine due to the snail’s appearance.

The area being monitored starts at the intersection of Pembroke Road and South University Drive and makes a box down north, proceeding west.

“Under the quarantine, it is unlawful to move a giant African land snail or a regulated article, including, but not limited to, plants, plant parts, plants in soil, soil, yard waste, debris, compost or building materials, within, through or from the defined quarantine area without a compliance agreement,” according to the statement.

The giant African land snail is a species of snail, with origins in East Africa. It poses a health risk to humans, as well as local agriculture. The health risk to humans is found in the form of a parasite called rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis. As far as agriculture, this type of snail eats at least 500 types of plants and stucco off buildings.

To treat these snails, Metaldehyde is sprayed, dusted or bait pelleted onto various vegetation, crops and plants. It works by disrupting the mucus production ability of snails and slugs, reducing their digestion and making them susceptible to dehydration. They attempt to seek hiding places and begin to die within days.

This is the third eradication attempt for the species, the first being in 1975 and the latter being in 2021.

Residents who think they have spotted a giant African land snail are asked to call the FDACS hotline at 1-888-397-1517 and avoid touching the snail without gloves on due to the meningitis risk.

Think you found a giant African land snail, but not sure? Refer to the diagram here or email a photo to DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov for identification.

