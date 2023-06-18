WILD VIDEO: ‘I almost died:’ Florida deputy, driver get sucked into storm drain

A Florida deputy and a stranded motorist are counting their blessings after being sucked into a storm drain, swept under a highway and shot out the other side during heavy rain on Friday.

According to a YouTube video posted by Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, torrential downpours that peaked in the early morning hours on Friday led to stranded motorists being caught in the rising waters.

Simmons said Deputy William Hollingsworth was on patrol and assisting motorists when he exited his patrol vehicle to help a man who was trapped in the rising waters.

According to the sheriff, Deputy Hollingsworth witnessed the man go under the water and rushed to his aid. Hollingsworth and the and the man both became sucked into a a drainage pipe and swept underneath the four-lane Highway 98 for about 30 seconds while traveling about 100 feet.

After resurfacing on the other side of the highway, bodycam video records the deputy saying “Can you (expletive) believe what just happened to us?” while the motorist responds, “I almost died.”

Both men, exhausted and appearing to be in shock are able to get to their feet, hold onto each other and cross back over the highway.

“Thank you man for like being there when I come out,” the man said after the incident. “When I came out, you were right behind me.”

At the end of the video, both men shake hands and the man thanks Hollingsworth and saying, “Me and you man, that’s an experience for life and I appreciate you.”

