VIDEO: Volusia County deputy performs CPR on unresponsive driver on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy helped save the life of a driver on Interstate 95 after discovering the man unresponsive in his truck, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, deputies said that Sgt. Brian Walsh was southbound on Interstate 95 near Oak Hill just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday when he witnessed a dump truck running off the road and hitting the guardrail.

When Sgt. Walsh approached the truck, he found the driver unresponsive and slumped over at the wheel, according to the release.

Deputies said Sgt. Walsh pulled the driver out of the truck and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over rescue efforts.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was “breathing on his own and receiving treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sgt. Walsh will receive a lifesaving award for his efforts, according to the release.

