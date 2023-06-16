Competency hearing set for Flagler County teen accused of attacking school employee

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A competency hearing is set Friday morning for a Flagler County teen accused of knocking a Matanzas High School employee unconscious.

Brendan Depa was arrested in February after a violent attack at the high school.

According to Flagler County deputies, Depa kicked and punched the school employee when he became upset that his Nintendo Switch was taken away.

A school resource officer said surveillance video showed the woman was pushed 5-6 feet before ending up on the ground, an arrest report shows. Deputies said the teen then began kicking and punching her in the head and back, hitting her 15 times total.

The Matanzas High School employee, 57-year-old Joan Naydich, filed a permanent injunction for protection against Depa from coming within 500 feet of her home or place of work.

He was arrested and charged as an adult on felony aggravated battery charges.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m.

