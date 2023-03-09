Judge grants permanent injunction against teen accused of attacking Florida school employee

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A judge on Thursday granted a Flagler Schools paraprofessional’s permanent injunction for protection against a 17-year-old who deputies say violently attacked her last month.

The Matanzas High School employee, 57-year-old Joan Naydich, had filed the request to prohibit Brendan Depa from coming within 500 feet of her home or place of work.

The judge’s decision follows an attack on Feb. 21 during which Depa pushed her to the ground, knocking her unconscious in a school hallway.

Video then shows the teen, who is facing charges as an adult, stomp on Naydich’s lower back several times before hitting her.

According to an arrest report, Depa— who is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds — punched the woman a total of 15 times.

Earlier this week, Depa’s lawyer filed a motion suggesting he is not mentally competent to stand trial.

He faces an aggravated battery charge.

