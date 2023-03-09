79º

Judge grants permanent injunction against teen accused of attacking Florida school employee

Paraprofessional Joan Naydich given protection against 17-year-old Brendan Depa

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler County, Schools, Crime

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A judge on Thursday granted a Flagler Schools paraprofessional’s permanent injunction for protection against a 17-year-old who deputies say violently attacked her last month.

The Matanzas High School employee, 57-year-old Joan Naydich, had filed the request to prohibit Brendan Depa from coming within 500 feet of her home or place of work.

The judge’s decision follows an attack on Feb. 21 during which Depa pushed her to the ground, knocking her unconscious in a school hallway.

Video then shows the teen, who is facing charges as an adult, stomp on Naydich’s lower back several times before hitting her.

According to an arrest report, Depa— who is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds — punched the woman a total of 15 times.

Earlier this week, Depa’s lawyer filed a motion suggesting he is not mentally competent to stand trial.

He faces an aggravated battery charge.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

