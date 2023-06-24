86º

Early morning fire damages Flagler Beach business

Atlantic RV and Auto Service Inc. suffered ‘significant fire damage’

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Fire damaged a Flagler Beach business on Saturday morning. (Flagler Beach Fire Department)

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A Flagler Beach business suffered “significant fire damage” Saturday morning, according to officials.

Flagler Beach Fire Department said they responded to the Atlantic RV and Auto Service Inc. located at 403 North Ocean Shore Blvd. in response to a commercial structure fire in the early morning hours.

Firefighters were able to “pull multiple attack lines” and get the fire under control, according to a news release posted on Facebook.

Fire damaged a Flagler Beach business on Saturday morning. (Flagler Beach Fire Department)

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

