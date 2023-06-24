Early morning fire damages Flagler Beach business

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A Flagler Beach business suffered “significant fire damage” Saturday morning, according to officials.

Flagler Beach Fire Department said they responded to the Atlantic RV and Auto Service Inc. located at 403 North Ocean Shore Blvd. in response to a commercial structure fire in the early morning hours.

Firefighters were able to “pull multiple attack lines” and get the fire under control, according to a news release posted on Facebook.

[TRENDING: Hamburger Mary’s lawsuit: Judge blocks Florida law to punish venues where children see drag | New Smyrna Beach police brace for unsanctioned ‘JDM Beach Day’ over weekend | Become a News 6 Insider]

Fire damaged a Flagler Beach business on Saturday morning. (Flagler Beach Fire Department)

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: