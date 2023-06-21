Flagler County School Board votes ‘No’ on Guardian program

The Flagler County School Board said no to a program in a 3-to-2 vote on Tuesday that’s aimed at bolstering security and safety in schools.

“We have a problem in this country. It’s a huge problem,” Flagler School Board Chair Cheryl Massaro said.

A majority of the board said it is too early to approve the proposal, especially without the policy ironed out.

After the deadly massacre in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program was established.

It acts as a “force multiplier” to enhance safety and add another layer of security in Florida schools.

Along with school resource deputies (SRD), volunteers employed with Flagler County Schools would be on the frontlines to stop an active assailant. They would be considered guardians.

School board member Will Furry said this program has been up for discussion for years, and he hoped it would pass Tuesday night.

“I can’t think of a reason why we wouldn’t want to have extra support for our SRDs,” Furry said.

School board member Christy Chong agreed it would add another barrier of protection for students.

“Even as a parent, would I feel safer knowing that there’s a guardian at my children’s school? Absolutely,’ Chong said.

Other school board members like Colleen Conklin had several concerns.

“Adopting a resolution without any of the real details ironed out, without having any policies in place, makes me feel very uncomfortable,” Conklin said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office would have worked with the district to create and execute a plan.

A candidate for the guardian program must complete a minimum of 144 hours of extensive training provided by the sheriff’s office, undergo a psychological evaluation and take a drug test.

“Even with the best training in the world, accidents can happen, and those consequences could be deadly,” Conklin said.

Flagler resident and veteran Michael Cocchiola thinks the program is dangerous.

“I’ve fired these things, and I’ve dealt with stressful situations, and there’s no situation where more guns added to a stressful situation helps the situation,” Cocchiola said.

Mom’s for Liberty member Claudette O’Dowd was disappointed it wasn’t approved.

“I feel they’d be more safer with the added protection,” O’Dowd said.

Most of the school board believes the district isn’t ready yet.

They would prefer to tighten up safety measures they already have in place for now.

Conklin even mentioned she would rather put metal detectors in the school before arming staff.

The board said they may consider this program again in the future, but for now, it’s off the table.

