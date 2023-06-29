7-year-old girl killed in Polk County rollover crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 7-year-old girl was killed Wednesday in a rollover crash in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Cypress Gardens Road, between Harbor Isle Boulevard and South Lake Fox Road, around 7:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was traveling south in a pickup truck driven by her father.

The pickup was behind a Chevrolet Cobalt and started to pass on the left when the Cobalt began to slow down and make a left-hand turn onto Harbor Isle Boulevard, deputies said.

Officials said the back passenger side of the pickup and the Cobalt’s front driver side made contact, causing the pickup to rotate and roll over.

The girl and her father were taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The Cobalt driver, an 18-year-old Winter Haven woman, was uninjured.

The roadway was shut down for several hours.

