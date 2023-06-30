Retired Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 laid to rest

Still from video provided by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office showing K-9 Cargo's final escort.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Cargo, a retired K-9 that served the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, was laid to rest in Titusville on Thursday.

He served in Brevard County as an explosives detection dog from 2015 until his retirement in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.

Prior to his time in Florida, he served as a bomb dog for the Marine Corps in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2013, when he was transferred to Alaska to check cargo for TSA.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Cargo lived with his partner, Deputy Robert Aoun, and his adoring family.

Cargo was escorted to his final resting place by the entire Brevard County K-9 unit, as well as several other deputies and employees, video provided by the sheriff’s office shows.

