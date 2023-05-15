Man steals, crashes Winter Haven police car with K-9 inside, officials say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A man stole and crashed a Winter Haven police car with a K-9 inside, according to the department.

Menylek Jarrett, 21, is accused of stealing the patrol car after burglarizing an Amscot store in Winter Haven.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers were called around 9:20 a.m. Saturday to a burglary at Amscot after three employees said a man threw a rock through the front glass door.

The employees said the man threw another rock at the teller glass and tried to get into the teller area before leaving, according to police.

Officers went into the business not realizing Jarrett left and he broke the driver’s side window of a patrol vehicle, the department said.

Police said he jumped into the car, which had a K-9 inside, and drove off, crashing into multiple vehicles.

He then left the car and started running before he was shocked with a Taser and taken into custody, the police department said.

One person inside a vehicle that was crashed into was taken to a hospital to be treated for head pain.

Police said the K-9 was OK.

Jarrett faces multiple charges, including burglary of a business, grand theft of a vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.

