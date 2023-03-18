72º

Search underway for 2 adults missing in Winter Haven lake, deputies say

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the Lake Summit and Lake Eloise area

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced they are conducting a search and recovery mission for two adults on Lake Eloise in Winter Haven on Saturday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the area around 5 p.m. after the two adults are believed to have drowned.

The PCSO Marine Unit and the the FWC are conducting the search, according to a news release.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the Lake Summit boat ramp, Lake Summit and Lake Eloise until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

