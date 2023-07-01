Fatal crash closes I-95 in Brevard County

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has the northbound lanes of Interstate-95 closed in Brevard County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near mile marker 193 in Melbourne around 4:10 p.m., troopers said.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.