Pickup truck crashes into Melbourne home during traffic ‘incident’

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pickup truck crashed into a Melbourne home on Saturday during an “incident between two vehicles” near U.S. 1, according to a news release.

Melbourne police said that just before 11 a.m. a Toyota Tundra left the roadway, knocked over a light pole and struck a home in the 800 block of U.S. 1.

According to the release, no other details were released about the other vehicle or what the incident was.

No injuries were reported and drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be involved, police said. The driver of the Tundra was cited for reckless driving.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Officers said that due to the home’s damage, the resident was put in contact with the Red Cross.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: