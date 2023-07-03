Missing Illinois woman accused of shooting at Seminole County deputies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Illinois woman who was considered missing and endangered was taken into custody in Seminole County Saturday after deputies said she fired a gun at them.

Julie Merar, 47, was reported missing last week and was believed to be in Seminole County in the area of Altamonte Springs. Law enforcement officials said she was believed to be a danger to herself.

According to the arrest report, however, Merar was also wanted in Illinois for “unlawful vehicular invasion” and was believed to be carrying a gun.

Deputies tracked Merar down to a Days Inn on US Highway 17-92 in Fern Park. According to the arrest report, deputies approached Merar as she left her hotel room, and she began to pull a handgun out of a pocket. An undercover detective tried to grab the handgun just as she was pulling it out, and she fired it one time, missing detectives and striking a wall.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Merar was arrested and taken to HCA Lake Monroe for evaluation, then transported to the Seminole County jail. In addition to the charge she faces out of Illinois, she now also faces charges of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault on an officer.

News 6 reporter Emily McLeod is working to get more details and we will have an update later this afternoon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: