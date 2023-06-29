Missing 13-year-old girl last seen out of Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A teen girl has been reported as missing out of Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE announced that 13-year-old Makhia Bush went missing on June 13. In a release, the department said that Bush was last seen near the 100 block of Dolphin Fleet Circle.

The release shows that Bush may be carrying a pink-and-black Adidas duffle bag.

Bush is described as being 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, having brown eyes and black hair. She might also have a nose piercing and a long scar on one of her legs.

Anyone with information on Bush’s whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5246. Alternatively, you can call 911.

