Volusia officials designate libraries as cooling stations during intense summer heat

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County announced they have designated 14 public library branches as cooling stations with heat scorching Central Florida.

Highs Thursday top out in the mid 90s again with the heat index back in the triple digits. Storm chances Thursday remain low, about 20%.

By Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures surge into the upper 90s. The heat index will once again approach 110 degrees at times, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

Emergency management officials recommend that people without air conditioning escape dangerous temperatures by finding cool places.

This is especially important for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or chronic illnesses, all of whom are particularly vulnerable to heat.

“Our libraries are free and open to the public all year long,” said Library Services Director Lucinda Colee. “While you’re here, you can find a good book or magazine to read, log on to a computer, and even take part in some of the many programs the libraries offer.”

The following libraries will be available for residents to seek refuge from the heat:

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd., DeBary Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd., Deltona Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 4111 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave., Lake Helen Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave., Oak Hill Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Note that the library branches will close at 5 p.m. July 3 and will remain closed on July 4.

Taking precautions in extreme heat shouldn’t be overlooked. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related deaths are one of the deadliest weather-related health outcomes in the U.S.

Learn how you can tell the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion by clicking here.

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County offers these tips to beat the heat:

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Stay indoors in air conditioning, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or later evening hours to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.

Wear sunscreen.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water.

Replace salts and minerals by drinking sports drinks after excessive sweat.

Stay away from sugary or alcoholic drinks.

Stay informed

Check on your neighbors and friends.

Know the warning signs of heat related illness and how to treat them.

Check the news regularly for weather updates.

“If you feel overheated or unwell, act immediately,” said Emergency Services Director Jim Judge. “Stop any strenuous activity, go somewhere cool, drink water or an electrolyte beverage, and cool off by taking a cold shower or holding something cold against your skin. Call someone for help or call 911 – before your condition compromises your thinking skills.”

