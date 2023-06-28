Spot the signs: Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is known for its tropical and hot weather during the summer months, but taking precautions in extreme heat shouldn’t be overlooked. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related deaths are one of the deadliest weather-related health outcomes in the U.S.

Heat-related illness is officially called hyperthermia. This occurs when a person’s body temperature quickly rises due to being exposed to extreme heat and is not able to cool properly. Along with outside temperatures, humidity plays a huge role in our body’s ability to efficiently regulate and cool our bodies.

When the humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as quickly as when the air is drier. This prevents the body from releasing heat, therefore causing the person to become ill. This is why the heat index, or the feels-like temperature values, factor the actual air temperature and relative humidity.

The heat index is a factor of air temperature and relative humidity.

What is heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion is the first sign that your body is having trouble self-regulating your body temperature. A person suffering from heat exhaustion might have cool and moist skin but their pulse rate is fast and weak and their breathing is rapid and shallow.

Symptoms:

Muscle cramping

Fatigue

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness or fainting

Medical action:

Move person to cooler environment

Loosen clothing

Apply cool and wet cloths

Take small sips of water

If the individual vomits more than once, or symptoms worsen or don’t improve within an hour, seek immediate medical attention. If left untreated, heat exhaustion may quickly advance to heat stroke.

What is heat stroke?

Heat stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that can damage the brain or other vital organs.

Symptoms:

Body temperature greater than 103° F

Red, hot and dry skin (not sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Medical action:

Call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately.

Move person to cooler environment

Loosen clothing

Apply cool and wet cloths

Use a fan (only with highs below 90°, since a fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures)

Do NOT give fluids.

Who is at greatest risk?

People at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children under 4 years old and adults over 65 years.

People who are overweight or have existing medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, also fall under a high-risk category.

