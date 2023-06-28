High heat continues with limited cooling storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity, right?

For the rest of Wednesday, expect a few stray storms. Most of Central Florida, however, will remain dry and steamy.

Future radar

Temperatures Thursday morning will start out in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Highs Thursday top out in the mid 90s again with the heat index back in the triple digits. Storm chances Thursday remain low, about 20%.

The thermostat will crank up further heading into the holiday weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures surge into the upper 90s. The heat index will once again approach 110 degrees at times.

Storm chances for the weekend remain around 20%.

Tropics Update:

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted two areas of interest in the Atlantic. Both pose no threat to Florida or the U.S.

