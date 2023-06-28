Weather warning: It will feel like 105-110 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lots of heat across Central Florida on Wednesday as high pressure continues to dominate in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s. In Orlando, the average high temperature on this date is 91. “Feels-like” temperatures will be from 105 to 110 degrees.

Later in the week, temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Rain chances will be at 30% on Wednesday and 20% on Thursday. Expect a 10% chance of rain on Friday.

Highs could climb to 97 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will be at 30% Saturday and up to 50% on Sunday and Monday.

There is a heat advisory for Sumter and Polk counties from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Although Seminole County has issued its own advisories for heat, the National Weather Service has not issued any official advisories.

Drink lots of water and take frequent breaks if you’re outside.

Pinpointing the tropics

An area of low pressure north of the Lesser Antilles continues to weaken as it moves away from the U.S.

It only has a 10% chance of development within the next seven days.

Hurricane season runs through November.