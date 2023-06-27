Seminole County activates extreme weather plan amid scorching heat

City of Houston activates heat emergency plan; Here’s a list of cooling centers open this weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Central Florida experiences scorching heat this week, Seminole County on Tuesday activated its extreme weather plan.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for north Florida as the heat index soars, making it feel like 105-110 degrees this week.

A heat advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when the heat index is expected to rise above 108 degrees.

The extreme weather plan includes the following:

Seminole County Leisure Services making relief centers available to the public. Relief Centers are in county library branches and county (and partnering city) active parks. Water and indoor, air conditioned space is available for individuals seeking respite.

Seminole County Office of Communications sharing public information and warning messages to help the public prepare for extreme heat conditions.

Seminole County Animal Services placing pet walking safety signs will be placed at county parks and shared information about dangers of hot pavement pets.

Seminole County Human Resources advising all outdoor employees to pay close attention to themselves when working outside and drink plenty of water.

Do Orlando North Sports Tourism advising all sports event managers and those utilizing outdoor recreation spaces to take special care as they conduct their events.

Rescue Outreach Mission and The Sharing Center coordination taking place to assess needs of helping persons experiencing homelessness. Emergency Management will move extra resources such as bottled water to Relief Centers, ROM and Sharing Center.

Emergency Management placing a shelter on standby in the unlikely event a senior living facility, ALF or nursing home loses power or A/C.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The National Weather Service cautioned residents of advisory areas to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun, as the hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat-related illnesses.

Residents are also encouraged to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and wear light, loose fitting clothing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: