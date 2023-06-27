Heat index of 110 degrees? It’s feeling even hotter in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lots of heat across Central Florida through the weekend.

Expect a high temperature of 96 degrees Tuesday in Orlando, with a 20% chance of rain.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, meaning low rain chances and lots of heat.

At times, it will feel like 105-110 this week.

Rain chances increase to 40% on Wednesday, with a high of 95.

Rain chances are fairly low at 20% on Thursday and Friday, with increasing rain chances of 40-50% for Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures remain in the mid 90s all week.

The average high temperature in Orlando is 91°.

The record high temperature for today is 97° set at 1915.

Pinpointing the tropics

An area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Cindy was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday more than 400 miles southeast of Bermuda.

While strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent redevelopment of the system over the next couple of days, environmental conditions could become marginally conductive for some gradual development during the latter part of this week.

The system has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

It will stay away from the U.S.