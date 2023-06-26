Scorching heat returns to Central Florida. Here’s how hot it will feel

ORLANDO, Fla. – The abnormal stormy pattern that dominated Central Florida last week has left, but in its wake the big heat returns.

The rest of Monday will be mainly dry with just a stray downpour. Overall through the week, rain chances will remain pretty low.

That is because a big area of high pressure will move in from Texas.

High Pressure

This weather system promotes sinking air, which dries and warms the atmosphere. This is the same system responsible for the record-breaking heat in the Lone Star state. Gradually through the week, that system will move closer to Florida, helping to crank up the thermostat in Florida.

Afternoon temperatures will routinely top out in the mid-to-upper 90s for the week ahead and into Fourth of July weekend.

Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like 100 to 110 degrees.

Rain chances will be at 20% through Friday.

