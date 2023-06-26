Orlando man, stepson die on hike at Big Bend National Park in Texas, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and his stepson who died while visiting Big Bend National Park in West Texas were from Orlando, park rangers confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson with Big Bend National Park confirmed with News 6 that the family — a 31-year-old man and his two stepsons, ages 14 and 21 — is from the Orlando area. Their names have not been released.

The father was hiking the Marufo Vega Trail on Friday with his two stepsons when the 14-year-old became sick during the hike and lost consciousness.

Temperatures at the time were 119 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Park Service.

The 31-year-old hiked back to the vehicle while the boy’s older brother tried to carry him back to the trailhead, according to the park service.

Park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents reached the trail and found that the boy had died. While searching for the stepfather, park rangers found the man’s vehicle crashed over the embankment at an overlook, where he was pronounced dead.

“The Marufo Vega Trail winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park. No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer,” the National Park Service said in a release.

The names of the two victims were not immediately released by authorities, and the causes of their deaths was not immediately known.

An excessive heat warning is in effect in the area through Tuesday evening.

