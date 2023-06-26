Tropics Watch: ‘New’ area highlighted in Atlantic Ocean

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Cindy with a low chance for development.

A surface trough of low pressure associated with Cindy’s remnants is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms more than 500 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

In the short-term, while strong upper-level wind should prevent redevelopment of this system, environmental conditions could become more favorable for redevelopment.

If the storm does regenerate, it will likely retain its former name Cindy. If the NHC believes it completely lost its low-level circulation, then it would take on the name Don, the next name on the list.

Another tropical wave is entering the Caribbean, but no significant development is expected. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely across parts of the Lesser Antilles.

Biggest dust outbreak of the season

The main development region, where Bret and Cindy developed, has quieted down. That is due in part to the biggest plume of Saharan Dust of the season-to-date.

The dust is expected to enter the Caribbean again in the last few days of June. Dust will make its way to the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. as early as the Fourth of July.

