National Hurricane Center monitors 2 areas in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic.

The NHC said on Wednesday the systems, both south of Bermuda, are moving north.

One disturbance is associated with the remnants of Cindy and is located about 400 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It is expected to drift west-northwest during the next couple of days. The area is not expected to redevelop due to strong upper-level winds.

The other area the NHC is monitoring is about 400 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. The disturbance is moving north at 5 mph and environmental conditions are slightly conducive for slow development.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

It has a 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of formation through the next seven days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

The next named storm will be Don.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: