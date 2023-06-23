Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Atlantic. Here’s what to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 4 in the Central Atlantic has strengthened into Tropical Storm Cindy late Thursday.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Cindy was located 1110 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Cindy has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen as it moves well northeast of the Leeward Islands early next week.

Cindy is expected to weaken north of the Turks and Caicos by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bret is moving into the Caribbean. As of 11 p.m., Bret was located 35 miles south of St. Lucia. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west at 18 mph.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected through portions of the Lesser Antilles through early Friday morning.

Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days as the storm moves through the Central Caribbean.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia, Martinique, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

