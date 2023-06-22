Tropical depression forms in Atlantic. Here’s what to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Thursday, and the weather system is expected to become a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said T.D. Four was near latitude 10.9 north and longitude 41.1 west and was moving toward the west near 12 mph while packing sustained winds near 35 mph, with higher gusts.

The system is expected to turn northwest during the next few days.

On the current forecast track, the depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend. It’s track after that is unclear.

The next named storm will be called Cindy.