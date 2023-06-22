Storms are brewing locally & tropically 🌀⚡

Rainy start to summer 🌦️

ORLANDO, Fla – Hey Insiders. Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

Summer officially arrived at 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday. It’s called summer solstice. It was the longest day and the shortest night in the Northern Hemisphere.

Even though the temperatures have felt like summer for the past few weeks now, rainfall is catching up!

We are used to the battle of the sea breezes every summer afternoon. Lately, we’ve had rain add up quickly because of an upper level low that just won’t move!

Rain, rain and more rain! ☔

Hey, it’s meteorologist Michelle Morgan (new meteorologist). We’ve been stuck under a very unusual weather pattern lately. Rain and more rain has been happening daily which has lead to record rainfall in a few areas across Central Florida.

But did you know, even though we've been under a weird weather pattern, there's actually a rainy season for Central Florida?

I’m really excited to be back home in Central Florida. You can catch my forecast on weekend mornings between 5-7 a.m. Saturday and between 6-8 a.m. Sunday.

Lightning awareness is saving lives ⚡

Lightning in Florida storms is as common as the paparazzi on the red carpet. Numerous bright flashes coming from all directions. The sight can be amazing, yet scary, if it comes too close, and not to mention deadly if not taken seriously.

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos and I’m talking about the lightning, not the paparazzi, just to clarify. Every year, the National Lightning Safety Council devotes an entire week to lightning education and awareness in order to keep people safe and alive.

Of course, the council does this all year long, but as we head into summer, more people are outside in the elements, increasing their likelihood of being struck.

The NLSC has spent the last 20 years improving safety plans and educating the public on lightning and the results have been amazing.

Tropics looking all September-like 🌀🗓️

We are 22 days into hurricane season, and like expected, the season is already starting out a bit wonky. Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos and it’s not about how many storms we are seeing right now, but it’s WHERE these systems are spinning that is actually setting records.

Rip current safety 🌊

We are getting deeper into the summer months and that means more people at the beach. It’s meteorologist Jonathan Kegges here. Knowing how to identify a rip current and safely escape could mean the difference between life and death. These swiftly moving currents of water can sweep even the strongest swimmers away from the shore.

Rip currents

The most dangerous part of a rip current is that you don’t know you are in one until it’s too late.

