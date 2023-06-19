How rare are June tropical storms in the eastern Atlantic?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are just a few weeks into hurricane season, and an area in the tropics that typically is quiet during the first two months of the season is starting to wake up very early.

Most storms in June tend to form off cold fronts that stall over the Gulf of Mexico or the southeast U.S. Thunderstorm activity over Central America can also trigger tropical development during the first month of hurricane season, keeping tropical breeding zones close to home.

But it looks like the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is starting less traditionally, with a soon-to-be-named tropical storm in the central Atlantic during the month of June.

When this storm develops, possibly into Bret, it would only be the fourth time a named storm developed in the central Atlantic. These storms include Elsa in 2021, Bret in 2017 and Ana in 1979.

This would mean it would be the second “Bret” to hold this record. This is because storm names are recycled every six years, unless they are retired due to being destructive or deadly.

One of the reasons for this unusual June storm could be the immense heat being transferred into these tropical systems from the open ocean. The sea-surface temperatures across the Atlantic have been at levels we don’t usually see until much later in the summer months, with temperatures running several degrees above normal for June.

On average, we begin seeing storms in this region by August and September, during the Cabo Verde season. Click here to read more on that.

Even with the arrival of El Niño, sea-surface temperature anomalies could make this season a more abnormal one. It is best to stay informed and prepared for whatever the season brings our way.

