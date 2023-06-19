Tracking the tropics: Tropical depression or storm likely to develop in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical depression or storm is likely to develop this week in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Two disturbances are being monitored by the NHC.

The first disturbance is several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The area’s showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized and environmental conditions are conducive for more development.

As of the NHC’s 2 a.m. update on Monday, the system is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm sometime on Monday. It’s forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

It has a 90% chance of formation through the next 48 hours.

8pm EDT 18 June -- Focus remains on system in Central Tropical Atlantic (#AL92) expected to become a tropical depression or storm in the next day or so. We are also now monitoring an additional tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde islands that has a low chance of development.… pic.twitter.com/vTvFnZx5Rd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 18, 2023

The second disturbance is several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC said there could be some gradual development through the middle and end of the week as it moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

This area has a 20% chance of development through the next 48 hours and 30% chance of development in the next seven days.

The next named storm will be Bret.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

