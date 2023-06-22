Tropical Depression Forms In The Central Atlantic

Location 1395 miles E of The Lesser Antilles Wind 35 mph Heading W at 12 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 41.1W, 10.9N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 41.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to increase with a turn toward the northwest during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None